Two injured as robbers open fire at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured as robbers opened fire and looted a jewellery shop in Hyderabad on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Snehapuri colony in Alwal area of the city around 9.30 p.m.

Four men barged into Mahadev Jewellers and one of them opened fire with a country made weapon.

After opening the fire, the intruders sent three customers out of the shop, downed the shutters and looted the jewellry. They also snatched a cash bag from the shop owner.

Shop owner Kalyan Chowdhary (42) and supplier Sukhram (23) were injured in the firing. They were admitted to a hospital.

Police have launched a hunt for burglars who escaped on two bikes.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot. Dog squads were pressed into service to gather the clues.