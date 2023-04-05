Hyderabad: Food Conclave 2023 to be held on April 28, 29

Hyderabad: Food Conclave 2023, the Telangana government’s annual brainstorming event for the agri-food sector, will be held on April 28-29 in Hyderabad.

The inaugural edition of the event will bring together the top 100 agri-food industry leaders who will identify key challenges and opportunities for the growth of the Indian agri-food sector.

Announcing the event on Tuesday, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that over the last eight years, the state has been leading not just in IT and life sciences sectors but also in the agri-food sector.

“The state government’s focus on irrigation and schemes has been directed towards improvement in the rural social infrastructure with agriculture production grown tremendously in the last decade,” said KTR.

“The current global situation presents a unique set of challenges and potential opportunities, however, it would take a coordinated and calculated effort to capitalize on these opportunities for the state,” added the minister.

Five thematic tracks revolving around Agriculture (green), Edible Oil (Yellow), Dairy (White), Meat and Poultry (Pink) and Aquaculture (Blue) will be predominantly hosted during the event.

Key areas for discussion have been identified by the World Economic Forum-India, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Dairy Association, Heifer International, and Society of Aquaculture Professionals.

27-panel discussions, five roundtables, and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders will be featured in the event.

Prominent industry leaders and experts in the agri-food sector in India are expected to be turning up at the event.