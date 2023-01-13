Hyderabad: Food delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor to escape dog attack

He was shifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 13th January 2023 2:42 pm IST
UP: Probe ordered as stray dog carries foetus in mouth
Representative image. (Photo: Akshay Madan/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy sustained injuries in an attempt to save himself from a dog attack when he went to hand over a parcel at an apartment at Banjara Hills on Thursday night.

The man Rizwan went to the Lumbini Rock Crystal Apartment located at Banjara Hills when a dog attacked him. In an attempt to escape the man fell down from the third floor and suffered serious injuries.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Food delivery boy, two others injured in attack by gang

He was shifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

On a complaint, the police booked a case against Shobhan, owner of the dog. The police are investigating.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button