Hyderabad: Food delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor to escape dog attack

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy sustained injuries in an attempt to save himself from a dog attack when he went to hand over a parcel at an apartment at Banjara Hills on Thursday night.

The man Rizwan went to the Lumbini Rock Crystal Apartment located at Banjara Hills when a dog attacked him. In an attempt to escape the man fell down from the third floor and suffered serious injuries.

He was shifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

On a complaint, the police booked a case against Shobhan, owner of the dog. The police are investigating.