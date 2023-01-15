Hyderabad: Food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape dog dies

Hyderabad: The food delivery partner who jumped from a multi-story building after being chased by a pet dog at Yosufguda on Wednesday, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

The delivery partner Mohammad Rizwan, 25, had gone to deliver a parcel to a family living on the third floor of the apartments.

Police said that the customer’s pet dog- a German Shepherd, which was not chained, charged at the delivery partner. Rizwan tried to escape and allegedly jumped from the third floor.

Rizwan was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, however, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday,

Rizwan’s family members reached the Bajara Hills police station at night and held a protest demanding action against the owner of the dog.

A case has been booked against the owner and an investigation is underway.