Sarso da saag, makki ki roti with a huge glass of lassi makkhan maar ke, is a dish we have all grown up drooling over every time a Bollywood scene romanticised it. Watching heroines churning out butter or a hero gulping down a tumbler of lassi in a dhaba, the classic Punjabi meal became a part of our imagination long before we ever tasted it.

Luckily for Hyderabadis, because of the city’s status as a melting pot of cultures, you don’t have to travel to Punjab to experience the charm of a dhaba. Siasat.com explores 5 Punjabi dhabas in Hyderabad that are hearty, rustic and full of highway-style flavour.

Best Punjabi Dhabas in Hyderabad in 2025

1. Punjabi Haveli Dhaba

Situated on the Shamirpet highway (40 km from Hyderabad), this Punjabi dhaba is a perfect pick for a long drive hangout. It combines rustic Punjabi highway food with a quirky, colourful haveli design, featuring charpais, and even a selfie museum on its premises. Here you can expect generous butter-loaded parathas, Amritsari kulchas, and their signature enormous Bahubali lassi.

2. Charpai Dhaba

Located in Kondapur, Charpai Dhaba brings a modern dhaba concept with quirky decor, charpai seating and even fine dining seating. Their menu has a mix of traditional North Indian thalis, both veg and non-veg, along with creative twists. Here you will also find Chinese/dhaba-fusion starters and mains.

3. Lovely Punjabi Dhaba

This is a longstanding vegetarian Punjabi dhaba in Bowenpally with a straightforward, no-frills charm. Their menu is heavy on classic Punjabi fare filled with parathas, rotis, dal, sabzis and some Indo-Chinese dishes. The place is also very wallet-friendly with Rs. 400 for two.

4. Kapoor’s Cafe

Tucked in Banjara Hills, Kapoor’s Cafe channels the spirit of a Punjabi dhaba with cot seating on artificial grass, colourful decor, and a very relaxed, social vibe. This purely vegetarian spot is especially loved for its aloo ka paratha, bedmi poori, and thick Amritsari lassi.

5. Sagar Papaji ka Dhaba

One of Hyderabad’s oldest Punjabi dhabas, Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba in Abids, is known for its homely, no-frills charm and comforting North Indian flavours. The Dua family has been running it since 1985, and the food still carries that homemade touch, from dal makhani and aloo parathas to kheema fry and tandoori rotis. Their classic thick lassi is a must-try, and the place remains a favourite for simple, hearty Punjabi meals.

Note- Some of the places mentioned in this list may not be halal-friendly. Readers who follow halal dietary preferences are advised to check with the restaurant before visiting.