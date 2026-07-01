Hyderabad food raids continue, Uppal restaurant fined Rs 25,000

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) appears to have taken a cue from the recent food raids in Cyberabad. On Wednesday, July 1, officials inspected MasterChef Restaurant on Uppal Cross Road and flagged several food safety violations. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the restaurant.

Food Safety Officers (FSOs) of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation conducted a joint inspection at MasterChef Restaurant on Uppal Cross Road on July 1 to check compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.



The team imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 and said a formal notice would… pic.twitter.com/Vla0ktvAjV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 1, 2026

The storage and dining area were infested with houseflies and cockroaches. A large quantity of non-vegetarian food items were left uncovered.

The refrigerator temperature records and pest control records were not maintained. Food handlers were found not adhering to prescribed personal hygiene practices, and dustbins were left uncovered.

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The inspection revealed unhygienic conditions in the store room, with food items stored without pallets. Several food products were also found without proper labels, officials said.