Hyderabad food raids continue, Uppal restaurant fined Rs 25,000

The storage and dining area were infested with houseflies and cockroaches. A large quantity of non-vegetarian food items were left uncovered.

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Dirty kitchen with oil spills and raw chicken on a red cutting board in Hyderabad restaurant.

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) appears to have taken a cue from the recent food raids in Cyberabad. On Wednesday, July 1, officials inspected MasterChef Restaurant on Uppal Cross Road and flagged several food safety violations. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the restaurant.

The storage and dining area were infested with houseflies and cockroaches. A large quantity of non-vegetarian food items were left uncovered.

The refrigerator temperature records and pest control records were not maintained. Food handlers were found not adhering to prescribed personal hygiene practices, and dustbins were left uncovered.

Subhan Bakery

The inspection revealed unhygienic conditions in the store room, with food items stored without pallets. Several food products were also found without proper labels, officials said.

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