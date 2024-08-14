Hyderabad food safety dept raids restaurants in Begumpet; rat faeces found

Hyderabad: The food safety department continues its efforts to ensure safe and hygienic eateries in Hyderabad, as various restaurants in the Begumpet area were raided by officials on Tuesday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 14.

The officials raided the kitchens of a 5-star restaurant, The Manohar, on Tuesday, August 13, and found unsafe conditions, including expired food ingredients and flavouring agents. The officials also found spoilt vegetables in the pantry.

The drains were not cleaned properly and were filled with stagnant water. A live cockroach infestation was found in the kitchen, while the bread prepared and kept in cold storage was found without any cover. The 5-star Hyderabad restaurant failed to provide water analysis reports for their RO plant.

Also Read Swiggy integrates UPI for in-app payment in 5 seconds

The New Urvasi Bar and Restaurant in Begumpet was also raised. Various unhygienic practices were found, including the usage of synthetic food colours, and dilapidated conditions were found, such as cockroach infestations due to the absence of insect-proofing nets and damp ceiling plastering in the kitchen of the bar and restaurant and Hyderabad.

The restaurant was found not displaying the FSSAI license copy on the premises, while the medical fitness of the food handlers and pest control certificates were also not maintained by the management.

A popular Chinese restaurant in Hyderabad Bowl O’ China was also found to be violating several hygiene rules. Rat faeces were found in the storage area, while windows were not closed and fitted with nets to prevent insect infestation.

The kitchen flooring was found to be patchy, and water stagnation was seen near the cleaning area. Food items kept inside the refrigerator were not covered and not labelled. The management of the restaurant also failed to provide and display the FSSAI license copy at the time of the inspection by the Hyderabad officials.