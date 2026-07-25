Hyderabad: Food safety team seizes 110 kg sev from Karmanghat unit

Hyderabad: Officials of the Commissionerate of Food Safety seized 110 kg of sev and 40 litres of cooking oil from a food manufacturing unit in Karmanghat after detecting multiple violations of food safety norms during an inspection.

The inspection was carried out at Ashoksingh Foods, where officials found that the establishment was manufacturing sev while operating under a retailer registration obtained through the Tatkal registration system. According to the Food Safety Department, the unit had declared itself as a retailer instead of a manufacturer, in violation of licensing regulations.

During the inspection, officials also identified several alleged food safety and hygiene violations. These included the suspected use of synthetic food colours, repeated use of cooking oil, unsafe food handling practices and poor sanitation conditions at the premises.

The seized sev and cooking oil samples have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine whether they meet prescribed food safety standards.

The Commissionerate of Food Safety said further action will be initiated against the unit based on the laboratory test results.