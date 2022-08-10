Hyderabad: Forest dept conducts ‘Vanamahotsavam’ at KBR park

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana on Tuesday conducted ‘Vanamahotsavam’ as part of the two-week-long “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu”. The state Forest department conducted the event at KBR park on a grand scale.

Noted Freedom fighter Bhagya Reddy Verma family members, school students, Forest department Special Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, PCCF RM Dobrial and other officials participated in the programme.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, 75 saplings were planted. Shanti Kumari said that the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, organised by the Telangana government, reflected the state’s growth in eight years and the country’s sovereignty. She said it was a great pleasure to participate in the programme along with the Bhagya Reddy family members.

Bhagya Reddy’s grandson Ajay Goutam said the freedom fighters are filled with happiness by the Telangana Government’s two-week-long celebrations. . He appealed to all to join the programmes and make them a big success. He added that the Haritha Haram and Green India Challenge launched by J Santosh Kumar are inspirational to all.

PCCF ( CAMPA ) Lokesh Jaiswal, PCCF ( production) MC Pargain, Additional PCCFs – MK Sinha, Sunitha Bhagawat, DCF Shantaram, Green India Challenge Coordinator Raghava and others were also present at the event.