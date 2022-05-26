Hyderabad: Forever 21 launches flagship store at Sharat City mall

Hyderabad: Fashion Brand Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, California on May 21 launched its flagship store at the Sharat City Mall in the city.

The clothing brand has been licensed by the Aditya Birla Fashion retail limited in India and the SAFTA countries. The store is located on the upper ground floor and it offers the latest global trends in comfort clothing.

Spread across 4,218 sq. ft. at Sarath City Capital Mall, the store presents trending styles featuring women wear collection including fitted dresses, bodysuits, super crops, co-ords, jackets, satin and handkerchief tops, pop-colored accessories, and footwear and menswear collection ranging from graphic tees, cargoes, denims, shorts, and printed shirts.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mukesh Soni, Business Head (India), Forever 21 said, “We are delighted to unveil our all-new flagship Forever 21 stores at Hyderabad’s prime shopping destination. Forever 21 brings the newest runway and catwalk trends from Los Angeles to young fashionistas at Forever 21’s hallmark ‘sweet prices. We offer the finest global trends in comfort clothing and look forward to creating delightful shopping experiences.”