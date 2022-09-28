Hyderabad: Formula E inspects proposed racing track

Hyderabad: A four member team of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, led by event director Marco G on a three days visit to Hyderabad, inspected the proposed track & had detailed meeting regarding the arrangements on Wednesday.

The Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) 4 member team, led by event director Marco G on a three days visit to #Hyderabad, inspected the proposed track & had detailed meeting regarding the arrangements. Works on all aspects in full swing @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/saT4a9S64V — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 28, 2022

As part of the Formula E event scheduled on 11th February 2023, the team of Four FEO Officials from London, UK came to Hyderabad for a three day visit from Tuesday for finalisation of the Formula E race track and other related activities such as Event Experience / Fan Zone, Commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences, Emotional club etc,.

Also Read UoH based start-up bags award for 3D printing of human disease models

The FEO team of 4 Officials headed by Event Director Marco Greilalong with HMDA, HMRPL and AceUrban officials visited the proposed Formula E site (NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and garden, Peoples plaza etc,.) on 27-09-2022 and inspected the Race track alignment and other related facilities sites such as Paddock , Emotion club , E-Village, etc,.

The team also visited the IMAX building for suitability of providing certain race related activities such as Emotion club, Media center, Drivers briefing room , Team & Crew etc,.

Further, the FEO team met the Special Chief Secretary MA&UD Government of Telangana on Wednesday and discussed on the progress of the Formula E event preparations. During the discussions it was instructed by Special chief secretary MA&UD to finalise the track alignment and also other related activities to make the preparations. It was assured that all the works related to Formula E event will be completed timely.