UoH based start-up bags award for 3D printing of human disease models

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations, a company incubated at Aspire BioNest in the University of Hyderabad (U0H) has won the best research award at a recent conference in Chennai.

The award was in recognition of their work on designing 3D bioprinted human models of COVID-19 and Type 2 Diabetes, which the company used to launch therapeutics in less than 2 years. 3D bioprinting is a cutting-edge technology which allows scientists to create human-like organs for discovery and development of drugs against human diseases. The award was conferred on the venture during Advances in Molecular Diagnostics and Precision Medicine International Conference in Chennai on 15 through 17 September, 2022.

The presentation was made by the companies’ young scientific team of Arpitha Reddy, Sanjana Battula and Saranya K with contribution from Kranti Meher. Co-Founder and CEO of Reagene Innovations, Dr. Uday Saxena said “the use of 3D bioprinting of human like organs and disease systems can save the pharma industry time, several millions of dollars and increase likelihood of success in launching new products.”

Reagene Innovations and its Science and Business partners, Lay Sciences USA, Prodigy Bio, USA and Kyntox Bio, Bengaluru plan to collaborate extensively to bring forward several new product launches using similar innovative and proprietary discovery platforms.