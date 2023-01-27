Hyderabad Formula E-prix announces Greenko as title sponsor

Hyderabad: Indian renewable energy company Greenko is the title partner of the 2023 Hyderabad Formula E-Prix.

The announcement came from Formula E and Ace Nxt Gen, the promoter of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India on Friday.

Greenko would fully power the event with renewable energy, in line with Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy and RE100 commitment to achieve 100 percent renewable energy for the championship.

As the title partner of the first FIA-sanctioned electric world championship motorsport race in India, Greenko’s core values align with the mission of the championship of accelerating towards a clean energy future.

Also Read Hyderabad’s team to compete in Formula Middle East Championship

Greenko Group was founded in 2006 and is one of the world’s leading energy transmission and decarbonisation companies.

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix would see home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsports namely NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing, who joined the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers would be competing in the all-new GEN3 race car which is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development.

Capable of a 200mph (322kph) top speed, the GEN3 is 53kg lighter than the GEN2 with a smaller chassis optimised for street racing. An additional front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the previous GEN2 car to 600kW, with more than 40 percent of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

Founder of Greenko Group and Ace Group Anil Chalamalasetty said, “We are delighted to be partnering with an iconic race, India’s first ever Formula E World Championship in association with the Government of Telangana and FIA, with support from the Government of India.”

“I am excited that one of the world’s greenest cities will host the greenest race, under the dynamic leadership of Minister K T Rama Rao. We look forward to witness history in the making, as India drives towards a sustainable future on February 11, 2023 on the streets of Hyderabad,” added Anil.

Co-Founder and chief championship officer, of Formula E, Alberto Longo said, “Greenko will have a global platform to showcase their sustainability credentials as Hyderabad joins iconic world cities in hosting the pinnacle of electric motor racing.”