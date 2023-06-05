Hyderabad: Foundation for BRS Excellence Centre laid in Kokapet

Hyderabad: Foundation stone for the ‘Bharat Bhavan Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development’ was laid by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Kokapet on Monday.

Initially, he performed the groundbreaking ceremony to start the construction work for the 15-storeyed structure spread over 11 acres.

Following the ceremony, KCR participated in puja, rituals organised for the occasion and also planted a sapling to mark the new initiative.

Live: BRS President, CM Sri KCR laying the foundation stone for BRS Center for Excellence and HRD in Hyderabad. https://t.co/CnmmCcPdPe — BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 5, 2023

Various political awareness programmes and training classes will be held for workers and leaders along with comprehensive information in the new ‘Bharat Bhavan Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development’.

The Centre will be equipped with spacious meeting halls, a digital library, multilingual newspapers, and news collation services for the provision of essential information to party leaders.

Additionally, it will serve as a platform for gathering state-wise and sector-wise data with the establishment of classrooms and conference halls to facilitate the training of party workers from across the nation.

The centre will further provide necessary accommodation for the trainees to stay. Experienced professionals who have worked in renowned organisations across the country will be appointed to conduct training and research programmes.

Retired officers, legal experts, and individuals knowledgeable in the political field will serve as coordinators, trainers, and subject matter experts.