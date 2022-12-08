Hyderabad: Foundation for new administrative block worth Rs 33 cr laid at OU

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for a new centenary administrative building at Osmania University (OU) campus on Wednesday.

“The government is ready to provide students with modern basic facilities and quality education at OU, which is the focal point of many movements and has a historical reputation”, said the minister.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder Yadav were present at the event.

Vice-Chancellor, professor Ravinder Yadav said that the new administrative building will be made available in nine months at the cost of Rs 33.75 crore, adding that the present administrative building was constructed in 1960 and needed frequent repairs.

Fifteen acres of land have been allotted for this purpose and it will have G 2 floors with 123 rooms in over 1 lakh sqft.

The VC further said the administrative building was being constructed as part of the university’s centenary celebrations and would comply with green building regulations and use solar energy.



Another hostel building complex, ‘OU Shatabdi pylon’ and ‘civil services academy’ were also in the pipeline, he added.

