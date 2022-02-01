Hyderabad: Foundation stone for new IT twin towers to be laid on Feb 8

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the new IT twin towers, at Kompally, will be laid on February 8, as a part of the state’s aim to reduce congestion in the western region of the city.

The state intends to disperse growth across the city, as per its Growth In Dispersion policy, 2020, and will lay the foundation stone for the twin IT towers, next Tuesday, reported Telangana Today.

The government has acquired 19 acres of land as a part of the project, of which 10 acres have been allotted for the construction of twin towers, which is expected to accommodate close to 300 companies.

The IT companies in Kompally have reportedly about 3000-4000 employees and are mostly small and medium scale enterprises.

“Once the twin IT towers become operational then it would help new companies to set up businesses at a lower cost as the western corridor has gone beyond their scope and provide employment to more people,” Telangana Today quoted CEO-Lasya IT solutions, and president of Kompally IT entrepreneurs association, Oruganti Venkat.

“Other than that standalone companies will also be able to accommodate co-working for smaller companies,” said Venkat.

The Twin IT towers are the first of the state’s many plans to implement the GRID, including the proposed Uppal-Nagole-LB Nagar area, in the east. “The state has also identified close to 500 acres in Medchal and Kompally, that is in the process of being acquired,” said Venkat.

Kompally has seen immense growth in the last five to six years in terms of residential property, entertainment zones, hospitals, schools, and restaurants.