Hyderabad: Four arrested for selling decomposed fish, prawns

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly preserving and selling stale fish and prawns in Mangalhat, Hyderabad.

On information, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force raided Tara Fisheries near Machipura Baitak and seized 100 kg of prawns, 162 kg of fish, 10 kg of sodium bicarbonate powder and six bags of salt, bringing the total value to around Rs 90,000.

Police arrested the owner of Tara Fisheries, Shankar Singh (24), along with Mann Singh (32), Gulab Singh (36), and Rohit Singh (31).

They allegedly brought fish and prawns at low prices from the Begum Bazar fish market and stored them in deep freezers and plastic tubs under unhygienic conditions.

Sodium bicarbonate was used to preserve the seafood. The accused supplied the decomposed fish and prawns to hotels, marriage functions and other events by falsely claiming they were fresh, police said.

The accused and the seized material were handed over to the Mangalhat Police for further investigation.