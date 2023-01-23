Hyderabad: Four arrested in Langer Houz murder case

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd January 2023 4:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Langer Houz police arrested four brothers who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 25-year-old man reported a week ago.

They were identified as Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Waseem, Mohammed Faisal, and Mohammed Sameer, all residents of Golconda.

The police seized a bike, a scooter, two knives, and two pipes from them.

According to Asifnagar ACP, Saif’s sister’s wedding had been fixed for March 2022. However, she eloped with Kaleem days before the day and got married.

To avenge this, the brothers called Kaleem with the excuse of getting a house on rent for the couple and allegedly hacked him to death on January 15.

The accused left the scene after killing the man. They were produced before the court and remanded.

