Hyderabad: 25-year-old man murdered at Langer Houz

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was murdered at Langer Houz by a group of persons on Sunday night.

“The deceased Shaik Salim was going when 4 to 5 persons stopped and attacked him with lethal weapons leading to his death,” said DCP West Zone Joel Davis.

The assailants fled from the spot after killing the man.

The police reached the spot on information of the public. The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Joel Davis said that five teams have been formed under the supervision of ACP Asifnagar Shiva Maruthi and efforts have been launched to arrest the assailants.