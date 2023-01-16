Watch: Cops prevent heist in Telangana; Rs 19L recovered

Hyderabad: A real-life money heist was averted up by the Jagtial district police when a gang tried to flee robing Rs 19 lakhs from the ATM in Korutla town, Jagtial, in deep sleep hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at a State Bank of India ATM located at Thandriyal road in Korutla town. The unidentified robbers managed to break into the ATM with the help of gas cutters and took out five boxes of cash.

However, the attempt triggered the alarm alerting the bank staff. Without any delay, the staff dialled 100 and called the police. The call was received by Korutla SI Satish, who alerted a Blue Colt patrol team near Ilapur.

Head constable Medi Rajaiah, constable Gattu Srinivas and driver Madhu, who were on patrol immediately rushed to the spot in a span of seven minutes.

The burglars who were shifting the cash boxes into their vehicle tried to escape the spot and panicked when the police appeared on the spot.

Madhu, driving the police vehicle, tried to stop them by crashing into the escapees’ vehicle from the side, throwing a robber out of the vehicle. Though two constables chased the man, he managed to get back into the car that had moved away from the police vehicle by then.

The thieves pushed out four cash boxes in an attempt to stop the police from chasing them.

According to the police, the remaining cash box was found empty with cash scattered all over the road as the thieves attempted to escape.

A sum of Rs 19,00,200 that was stolen was recovered.

The Korutla police were appreciated for foiling the attempt of robbery. Superintendent of Police Ch Sindhu Sharma commended the head constable Rajaiah, constable Srinivas and driver Madhu.