Hyderabad: Four auto-rickshaw drivers gang-rape woman, detained

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police detained four persons for allegedly raping a woman Jillelaguda after abducting her from Koti, on Thursday.

The police have detained the four accused, who took the lady to a secluded place in Jillelaguda after picking her up from a bank in Koti. The incident occurred when the woman, who is a daily wage labourer, boarded the auto to return to her home in Jubilee Hills.

The driver allegedly called up three of his friends and drove to locations other than Jubilee Hills. Even as she raised her voice for taking her to the wrong locations, the accused eventually took her to a secluded place and raped her.

The offenders left the victim and fled the scene after committing the crime. The victim immediately reported the incident to the Meerpet police station, following which the accused were detained and the investigation is underway.