Hyderabad: Four injured in accident at ORR

Hyderabad: As many as four people injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a truck on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road on Sunday, March 22.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Narsingi police academy when the car was heading from the Hyderabad Airport towards Gachibowli. Speaking to Siasat.com, Narsingi SHO said, “The accident occurred due to overspeeding, four people are injured and they have been admitted to a hospital. A case of endangering life due to negligence has been registered under section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita”

The accident led to a heavy traffic jam.