Hyderabad: Four men arrested for selling ganja, hash oil

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested for organizing and peddling drugs across different states on Wednesday in the city. A total of 52kg of marijuana, 1 liter of hash oil, four mobile phones, and cash were seized from the accused by the Rachakonda police.

Based on intel, a Special Operations Team (SOT) intercepted four people in possession of marijuana and hash oil. According to the police, the accused were transporting the drugs to Delhi through the Gareebrath train.

The accused are identified as Fayyum (26), Junaid (26), Sarikh (22), and Mohammad Nazim (24), all from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The team seized four travel bags, two backpacks with 26 packets worth 52 kg of marijuana, one liter of hash oil packed in 25 bottles of 40 ml each, and four mobile phones.

According to the police, the four accused were hired by a local agent named Imran, who employed them to pick up the seized material from a dealer, Vijay, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Vijay procures marijuana locally from Chintapalli and Paderu mandals in Visakhapatnam district. He then packaged and sold it to various people, including Imran.

As per Imran’s plan, the four accused reached Visakhapatnam on 5 April where they picked up the consignment from Vijay and left for Delhi on a Hyderabad bound train. Upon reaching Hyderabad, the four accused were intercepted by the police and taken for interrogation.