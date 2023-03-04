Hyderabad: Four new pet cemeteries to come up under GHMC

Hyderabad: After receiving a good response on the launch of the first animal crematorium in Fathullaguda near L B Nagar, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up similar facilities in other zones that fall within its limits.

According to GHMC, the demand for the establishment of pet crematoriums from pet owners and animal activists have been increased following which the cemetery was launched as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms.

Following the orders of the state government, the Municipal Administration will now establish animal crematoriums in all six GHMC zones.

The second animal crematorium would be established in the Kukatpally zone at ab cost of Rs 74 lakh and in the Khairtabad zone at Rs 78 lakh.

“The land has been identified for the centre and following the estimate, the amount was sanctioned for establishing the crematorium,” said a GHMC senior officer.

The other two crematoriums will be set up in Serilingampally and Charminar zone for which tenders would be invited shortly.

“The site for another cemetery in the Secunderabad zone of the GHMC is under search,” added the officer.

The animal crematoriums will be smoke-free LPG crematoriums for the incineration of pet animals equipped with hinged-type crematorium furnaces, a primary and secondary chambers.

Loaded with burner systems of adjustable LPG input devices, loading trolleys, control panels, and chimneys for crematoriums, these facilities confining strictly to pollution control board norms.

Designed on the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the cemeteries can take up the cremation of four dogs in a two-hour cycle.