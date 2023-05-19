Hyderabad: Four students killed in car crash at Narsingi

The car driver apparently lost control while trying to overtake a RTC bus and crashed the vehicle into a stationary truck from behind.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th May 2023 5:23 pm IST
Four students killed in car crash in Hyderabad
ANI

Hyderabad: Four college students were killed and eight others were injured in a ghastly road accident at Narsingi in Hyderabad’s suburbs on Friday as the group was headed for a picnic, police said.

They had breakfast at a roadside eatery and were heading towards popular picnic spot Gandipet when their car rammed into a stationary truck at Khanapur crossroad near CBIT.

Also Read
UGC’s ‘NEP SAARTHI’ to involve students in implementing of Edu Policy 2020

According to police, the car carrying a group of youngsters was proceeding towards Gandipet from Shankarpally.

MS Education Academy

Preliminary investigation by the police show that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. The car driver apparently lost control while trying to overtake a RTC bus and crashed the vehicle into a stationary truck from behind.

The car was badly mangled in the collision and the police had a tough time in pulling out the injured and extricating the bodies. While three youngsters died on the spot, the fourth succumbed at the hospital.

Two sisters, Harshita and Ankitha and their friend Nitin and Amrut were killed. The deceased and injured were from the Nizampet area in the city.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th May 2023 5:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button