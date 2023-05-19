UGC’s ‘NEP SAARTHI’ to involve students in implementing of Edu Policy 2020

NEP SAARTHI (Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India), a new initiative uptaken by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will involve students in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC has taken up this initiative to foster an environment where students can engage meaningfully and 300 students from varsities will select as ‘NEP SAARTHI’ to promote the new education policy.

After making the announcement, UGC has urged all vice-chancellors, directors and principals of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to nominate three students from their institutions to be considered as NEP SAARTHI along with a brief write-up justifying the nomination.

Jagadesh Kumar further said, “Nominated students are expected to have an outstanding personality, possess excellent communication skills, organisational capabilities for conducting outreach programmes, creativity and should be capable to lead a team.”

Following the nominations, the commission will select 300 NEP SAARTHIs who will receive orientation and guidance on the effective delivery of services rendered to their role.

The commission has notified that the nominations intake will be taken till June while the NEP SAARTHIs will be announced in July, followed by the orientation programme.

The selected student ambassadors will get a certificate of recognition that will be mentioned on the UGC’s official social media handles and they will get invites to all relevant online events organised by the UGC, in addition to being liberalised to publish an article in the UGC newsletter.

Role of a NEP SAARTHI

Students pursuing certificates, diplomas and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees can become NEP student ambassadors.

They have to work as ambassadors to promote NEP 2020, create awareness, disseminate information, and promote NEP 2020 initiatives on social media.

In addition to the above, they will also have to collect feedback from students to improve the policy and provide guidance to students and other stakeholders regarding NEP 2020 initiatives and demonstrate the benefits of the same.

Organising awareness drives regarding the latest NEP initiatives, connecting with student groups, establishing dialogue among students, faculty members, administrators and UGC, preparing brief notes on each NEP initiative for display on campus, plan events, debates, discussions, competitions, quizzes are the task a SAARTHI must uptake.