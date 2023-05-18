Siasat, MS Education offer free online coaching for inter supplementary exams

Hyderabad: Recognizing the challenges faced by students who failed in the Telangana inter exams, Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy have decided to launch a free online coaching program for supplementary exams.

The decision was made after analyzing the Telangana inter exam results, which revealed that many students who failed to clear the exam lack basic knowledge of the subjects as they were promoted to intermediate without SSC exams being conducted during the pandemic. To assist these students, Siasat and MS Education Academy will provide online coaching in all subjects of MPC, BiPC, and CEC for both first and second years.

Students who failed in the inter exams can access the coaching from the comfort of their homes. The online coaching classes will commence from Monday, May 22, 2023. Experienced faculties, who are well-versed in completing the syllabus within a short span of time, will conduct the classes.

To facilitate easy access, the classes will be streamed on YouTube, namely “Siasat Daily” and “MS Education Academy.”

To register for the coaching classes, students need to fill out a basic form online (Click here). Once registered, students will receive daily recordings, notes, and important questions on their registered email IDs, ensuring continuous support throughout the coaching period.

This comprehensive coaching program will address the requirements of students from all districts of Telangana, irrespective of caste and creed.