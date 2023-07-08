Hyderabad: Free advanced ‘cardiac camp’ in Muslim Maternity Hospital

Hyderabad: Muslim Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Osmanpura, Chaderghat, is organizing a free advanced cardiac camp for both ladies and gents on Sunday, July 9. The camp will be open from 9 am to 5 pm, providing an excellent opportunity for individuals to avail themselves of expert medical consultation and services.

The camp, attended by a team of highly qualified and experienced cardiologists, including renowned specialists such as Dr.Noorullah Hussaini, MD FRCP, a UK certified interventional cardiologist, Dr. Ahmed Siddiqui, MD from the USA and a certified interventional cardiologist, and Dr. Anwar Ahmed, with 20 years of experience in the field of Cardiology, will offer free consultations and assessments. Additionally, if required, ECG and 2D Echo tests will also be conducted during the camp to provide comprehensive cardiac evaluations.

Patients attending the camp will have the chance to receive expert guidance, advice, and if necessary, undergo ECG and 2D Echo tests, addressing any concerns related to cardiac health. The camp aims to raise awareness about heart health and promote preventive measures for cardiac diseases.

Individuals interested in availing the free consultation at the cardiac camp can visit the Muslim Maternity and Children’s Hospital located in Osmanpura, Chaderghat, Hyderabad. The contact numbers for further information and appointments are 040 24522005, 24522006, 24522008, and mobile numbers 9154145304, 9154145387.

Patients are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity and make their way to the Muslim Maternity and Children’s Hospital to benefit from the free advanced cardiac camp. By prioritizing heart health, seeking expert medical advice, and undergoing necessary tests, individuals can take proactive steps towards a healthier and happier life.