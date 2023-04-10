Hyderabad: Free entry for govt school students to Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam which opened its doors to the general public on the occasion of Ugadi will now be open year-round except during the President’s Sount India tour and government school students to have free entry for a limited period.

While the registration charges are Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals, President has directed officials to provide free entry to government school students.

In a press release on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Nilayam officials urged government schools and junior college managements to take advantage of the free entry opportunity for students who are studying in classes 12 and below.

Rashtrapathi Nilayam was formally thrown open by the President of India Droupadi Murmu through video conferencing on March 22. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present on the occasion.

The 162-year-old heritage property is open for the general public from 10 am to 5 pm with the last entry at 4 pm, except on Mondays and public holidays.

Online ticket bookings are available from Thursday onwards through the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Visitors can also book tickets on spot by scanning the QR code.

Free parking, a cloakroom, wheelchair access, a cafe, souvenir stores, restrooms, RO water dispensers, a first-aid campus, and free guided tours will be provided at Rashtrapathi Nilayam.

Key attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Nilayam Heritage Building: Visitors can now enjoy the heritage building for the first time. Previously, only the gardens were open for 15 days a year. Now it will be open all year long along with the main building. A tour of the historic structure will give guests a peek at the President of India’s home during their southern trip. One can see the Presidential wing’s dining area and the central block of the building.

Art Gallery: Visitors can now learn about the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam. They can also see various domestic and diplomatic gifts received by the presidents and get a glimpse of their roles and responsibilities. Visitors can take selfies with the Buggy and The President’s Limousine, which are on display.

Underground tunnel: Visitors can stroll through an underground tunnel that connects the Nilayam kitchen to the dining hall. It is currently painted with magnificent folk art and offers a peek at the region’s cultural traditions.

Premises: Visitors can take a walk to the Jai Hind Ramp and Flag Post. It will also have diverse flora. Visitors can now obtain information by just scanning their QR codes.

Gardens: Visitors can now enjoy Rock Garden, Herbal Garden, Butterfly Garden and Nakshatra Garden.