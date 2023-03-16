Hyderabad: Want to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam? Here’s how

Hyderabad: The 162-year-old heritage property – Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad will open its doors to the general public on the occasion of Ugadi. Interested public can book their tickets online on the official website.

The Rashtrapathi Nilayam will formally be thrown open by the President of India Droupadi Murmu through video conferencing on Ugadi day which falls on March 22. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will also be present.

The heritage property will be open for the public from March 23 from 10 am to 4 pm, except on Mondays and public holidays.

Online ticket bookings are available from Thursday onwards through the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Visitors can also book tickets on spot by scanning the QR code.

Registration charges will be Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals. The Rashtrapati Nilayam will open on all days except Mondays and other government holidays from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry at 4 pm.

Free parking, a cloakroom, wheelchair access, a cafe, souvenir stores, restrooms, RO water dispensers, a first-aid campus, and free guided tours will be provided at Rashtrapathi Nilayam.

Key attractions: