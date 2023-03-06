Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam to open for public from March 22

Hyderabad: The 162-year-old heritage property – Rashtrapati Nilayam – a retreat for the Presidents of India every winter, will now be opened to the general public from March 22.

Rashtrapathi Nilayam is located in Bolarum, Secunderabad.

A press release from the government said that the Rashtrapathi Nilayam’s opening will be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu through video conferencing on Ugadi day which falls on March 22. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will also be present.

Key attractions

Nilayam Heritage Building: Visitors can now enjoy the heritage building for the first time. Previously, only the gardens were open for 15 days a year. Now it will be open all year long along with the main building. A tour of the historic structure will provide guests with a peek at the President of India’s home during his/her southern trip. One can see the Presidential wings dining area and the central block of the building.

Art Gallery: Visitors can now learn about the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam. They can also see various domestic and diplomatic gifts received by the presidents and get a glimpse of their roles and responsibilities. Visitors can take selfies with the Buggy and The President's Limousine, which are on display.

Underground tunnel : Visitors can stroll through an underground tunnel that connects the Nilayam kitchen to the dining hall. It is currently painted with magnificent folk art and offers a peek at the region's cultural traditions.

Premises: Visitors can take a walk to the Jai Hind Ramp and Flag Post. It will also have diverse flora. Visitors can now obtain information by just scanning their QR codes.

Gardens: Visitors can now enjoy Rock Garden, Herbal Garden, Butterfly Garden and Nakshatra Garden.

Foundation stones

President Droupadi Murmu will also lay the foundation stones for the restoration and conservation of the Jai Hind Ramp as well as the Flag post site.

Jai Hind Ramp: It is a historic stepwell known for fulfilling Nilayam’s water needs such as gardening, cooking, domestic and others through several water channels.

Historic Flag Post Site The 120-foot-tall weathervane-cum flag post is situated in the northwest corner of the lawn. Due to aging, it is in a delicate condition. It has been dismantled and a new flag post is set to take its place. The old flag post was mounted on a circular platform surrounded by elongated granite stones and covered with iron pulleys to hold the weight of the structure.

Booking information

Online bookings are available from March 14 onwards through the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Visitors can also book tickets on spot by scanning the QR code.

Registration charges will be Rs 50/- per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250/- per person for foreign nationals. The Rashtrapati Nilayam will open on all days except Mondays and other government holidays from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry at 4 pm.

Free parking, a cloakroom, wheelchair access, cafe, souvenir stores, restrooms, RO water dispensers, a first-aid campus, and free guided tours will be provided at Rashtrapathi Nilayam.