Hyderabad: Free health camp for LGBTQ+ community on Oct 14,15

Hyderabad: City-based Mobbera Foundation will be organising free health checkups, exclusively for the LGBTQ+ community, on October 14 and 15.

Health screenings will be uptaken at Mitr Clinic in Narayanaguda and QT Centre in Habsiguda from 12 pm to 4 pm on both the days.

The foundation has collaborated with clinics that are involved with Queer healthcare, including the Mitr Clinic, QT Centre, and STAR Foundation.

The camp will offer a wide range of tests including the Hemogram/CBC and Mental Health Wellness checkups.

Conditions like depression, anxiety, and overall quality of life will be focussed on during the camp, free of cost. Additionally, doctors from AIIMS will be available to provide expert care.

The initiative strives to create an inclusive, judgment-free environment where the community can openly discuss their concerns.

Furthermore, the event stands a chance to actively contribute to healthcare policies and gain insights into the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

As per reports, the privacy and confidentiality of the participants will be guaranteed to encourage them in sharing their health issues without hesitation.

Test results will be provided anonymously, in the language of the participants’ choice, whether English, Telugu, or Hindi.