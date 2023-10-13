Hyderabad police hold counselling session for eve-teasers

Hyderabad: The Women’s Safety Wing, Hyderabad, conducted a counselling session for a total of 190 individuals, including 19 minors, along with their guardians and parents, for allegedly being involved in cases pertaining to harassment and teasing of women, on Friday, October 13.

The counselling was conducted during lunch hours at the Old Commissionerate Office, Basheer Bagh. It was led by Geetha Challa, an expert psychologist, and her team, consisting of nine other counsellors.

According to the press note issued on Friday, a total of 488 people were caught by the SHE Team for harassing women at different places during the Ganesh Festival 2023.

The counselling session primarily focused on correcting misguided youth with the help of expert psychologists. Counsellors aimed to sensitise the respondents towards respecting women and guide them in a proper way.

Additionally, Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, was invited as the chief guest. He urged the parents to guide their children about how to behave with women.