Hyderabad: Free mains exam coaching for SI, constable aspirants

Hyderabad: Human Welfare Foundation (HWF) and Vision 2026 have invited applications from SI and constable aspirants for free mains exam coaching.

Apart from coaching, the candidates will get accommodation for 75 days. The coaching will start on January 5, 2023.

The coaching will be held at the Jamia Darul Huda campus located at Chandryangutta, Hyderabad.

Interested candidates can register online (click here). For more details, they can contact at cellphone numbers, 7386921983 or 8977267788.

TSLPRB releases final exam schedule

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the schedule for the final written examination for the recruitment sub-inspectors, constables, and equivalent posts.

The written test for SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) Technical Paper will be held on Sunday, March 12 between 10 am and 1 pm at Hyderabad.

The test for SCT SI (PTO) Technical Paper will be held on March 20 between 10 am and 1 pm at Hyderabad, for SCT PC (Driver) technical paper will be held on April 4 at Hyderabad, for SCT PC (Mechanic) technical paper will be held on April 4 at Hyderabad, for all SCT SIs/ASIs arithmetic and test of reasoning / mental ability and all SCT Sis/ASIs in English language will be held on April 8 at Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar, for SCT SIs (civil or equivalent) General Studies and SCT SIs (civil) and or equivalent in Telugu/ Urdu on April 9 at Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

The test for SCT PCs (civil) or equivalent, transport candidates, prohibition and excise constables in general studies and SCT PC (IT & CO) in technical paper will be held on April 23 at Hyderabad.