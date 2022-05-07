Hyderabad: Fridge overturns, crushes infant to death in Uppal

Hyderabad: A newborn baby was crushed to death in Uppal after a refrigerator fell on him on May 5.

The baby, identified as Mohammed Riyazuddin, was sleeping near the refrigerator. Badruddin’s elder brother aged two-and-a-half was playing with the refrigerator, which toppled and crushed the infant to death.

The parents of the baby were identified as Mohammed Badruddin and Ashwiya. The deceased’s father is a plumber and the family of four lives in the Chikalguda area of Uppal.

The police said that the couple was having dinner when their two-and-a-half-months old baby was sleeping near the fridge. Their elder son was playing with the refrigerator, opening and closing its door when it accidentally fell on the baby.

The panic-stricken parents rushed the baby to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.