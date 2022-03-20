Hyderabad: Friend of TRS MLA’s son arrested over infant’s death

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Saturday arrested Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) MLA Shakil Amir’s son’s friend Syed Afnan Ahmed in connection with the death of an infant on March 17. The Police said that he was driving the car at the time of the accident.

The MLA’s son Raheel Aamir was also present in the car during the collision with the victims.

The victim was identified as two-month-old Ranveer Chouahan who died after a speeding jeep hit his mother Sarika Chohan (who was carrying the infant), father Sagar Chouhan and aunt Sushma Bhosle. Following the incident, the victims were shifted to Appollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills.

The three victims are under treatment, while Ranveer was declared dead on arrival. The incident occurred at 10 pm in the night when the victims sat on a median in front of a showroom and were hit by the speeding Mahindra Thar coming from Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge towards Jubilee Hills Road number 45.

The Jubilee Hills police sent four teams to investigate the case and analysed CCTV footage of over 100 cameras. The police confirmed that the accused Raheel, who is the MLA’s son was present in the car at the time of the accident.

The investigating team confirmed that none of the occupants of the car was drunk. Upon tracing the details of the vehicle, the police found that it belonged to Shakil’s friend who was identified as Mirza.

They further revealed that the car is registered in the name of a construction company and that the vehicle was under usage without a registration number.

Following the accident, a crowd gathered near the injured woman and the occupants went in different directions and switched off their mobile phones to avoid the police.

A case was registered under sections 304 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.