Hyderabad: ‘Gaanja Shankar’ film in trouble for ‘glorifying drugs’

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), the elite anti-drug agency, has issued a notice to the makers of the upcoming film “Gaanja Shankar,” asking the crew to change the title due to potential glorification of drug use.

The notice was issued following the release of the movie’s trailer, which reportedly depicts the protagonist, a vagabond involved in the leafy vegetable business, with visuals suggesting a connection to the illegal cannabis plant.

The TSNAB stated, “Depicting the protagonist character as involved in ganja business and glorifying his acts, and the title itself ‘Ganja Shankar,’ will create a negative impact on the viewers, especially students and youth.”

The TSNAB further directed the filmmakers to remove “Ganja” from the title and avoid any objectionable scenes related to Ganja or other narcotics and psychotropic substances. Failure to comply could result in legal action against responsible individuals under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, it read.

The movie ‘Gaanja Shankar’ is directed by Sampath Nandi, produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Sai Dharam Tej is playing the lead role. The movie is currently going through a post-production process in regards to VFX, and final shots.