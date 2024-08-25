Hyderabad: Gandipet residents rally in support of HYDRA demolitions

Hyderabad: Residents of Gandipet Welfare Association conducted a rally in support of the Telangana government-led Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) demolition drives at Rajendra Nagar on Sunday, August 25. Other organisations including local walker clubs also joined the rally.

The participators of the rally highlighted the need for protection of waterbodies for the survival of the city. They stressed the dangers that encroachment and construction near water bodies pose, especially during summer.

They appealed to the authorities that if the lakes of Hyderabad are not saved, the city will soon have to face drought-like scenario that Bengaluru had in early 2024.

HYDRA demolition drives continue to take down encroachments and buildings constructed illegally in the buffer zones (no construction zones) near the city’s water bodies. Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni-owned N Convention Centre was demolished on Saturday, among many others which were found violating the law.

