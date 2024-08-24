Nagarjuna responds to demolition of Hyderabad property by HYDRA

Hyderabad: Responding to the demolition of the N Convention, on Saturday, August 24, by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna said there was no prior notice issued to him.

Expressing his displeasure over the issue, Nagarjuna took to X to address the situation regarding the demolition of the N Convention. He stated, “I am deeply pained by the unlawful manner in which the demolition was carried out, especially given the existing stay orders and ongoing court cases. I felt it was necessary to issue this statement to clarify certain facts, protect my reputation, and make it clear that we have not violated any laws.”

Nagarjuna emphasized that the land in question is Patta land and that no part of the tank plan has been encroached upon. He added, “The building was constructed on private land, and there is a stay order against any previous illegal notices for demolition. Today’s demolition was conducted wrongfully, based on misinformation.”

The HYDRA demolished the structure claiming that the N Convention was reportedly built in the Tammidi Kunta buffer zone and Full Tank Limit (FTL).

The FTL area of Tammidi Kunta is 29.24 acre and the encroachments by Nagarjuna’s property are around 1.12 acre in FTL and 2 acres in the buffer zone. Nagarjuna had also approached the Telangana High Court in this matter but found no respite.`

HYDRA has been targeting illegal constructions in the Full Tank Level and buffer zones of lakes in Hyderabad. Earlier this week, illegal constructions in the Full Tank Level and buffer zone of Gandipet Lake were demolished.