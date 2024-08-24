HYDRA takes up demolition of actor Nagarjuna’s Hyderabad property

Nagarjuna had also approached the Telangana High Court in this matter but found no respite.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th August 2024 9:41 am IST
HYDRA demolishes actor Nagarjuna's property in Hyderabad
HYDRA demolishes actor Nagarjuna's property in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) agency took up the demolition of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s property, N Convention, on Saturday, August 22.

The N Convention was reportedly built in the Tammidi Kunta buffer zone and Full Tank Limit (FTL).

The FTL area of Tammidi Kunta is 29.24 acre and the encroachments by Nagarjuna’s property are around 1.12 acre in FTL and 2 acres in the buffer zone.

Nagarjuna had also approached the Telangana High Court in this matter but found no respite.

HYDRA has been targetting illegal constructions in the Full Tank Level and buffer zones of lakes in Hyderabad.

Earlier this week, illegal constructions in the Full Tank Level and buffer zone of Gandipet Lake were demolished.

Also Read
Illegal constructions around Gandipet lake in Hyderabad razed

Two illegal buildings were razed and a few locals protesting the demolition were arrested.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th August 2024 9:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button