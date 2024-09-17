Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 1.87 cr at Bandlaguda Jagir

Hyderabad: A Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 1.87 crore on Monday, September 16 at Bandlaguda Jagir.

This marks an increase of Rs 61 lakh from previous year’s price, where the laddu was auctioned for Rs 1.26 crore. The buyer’s name has not been released by the organisers of the festival.

The Keerthi Richmond Villas laddu has become the most expensive in Telangana’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for a few years now. In 2022, the laddu was auctioned at Rs 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, the attention will now be on the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17.

Last year, the Balapur laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh and was purchased by Dasari Dayanand Reddy, a resident of Turkyayamjal village. The auction is a major highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi, with expectations running high for this year’s sale.