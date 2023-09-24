Hyderabad: Ganesh pandal visitors throng Old City streets, traffic goes up

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic jams have been witnessed in several parts of the Old City since Saturday evening as thousands visited Ganesh pandals to have a glimpse of the idols.

Ganesh idols based on different themes were installed in Begum Bazaar, Mangalhat, Siddiamber Bazaar, Goshamahal, Osmangunj, Chatrinaka, Lal Darwaza, Ghansi Bazaar etc.

The devotees from different parts of the city preferred to visit the Old City as it was a no-rain weekend.

A huge crowd was seen at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh where about 2.5 lakh devotees visited and offered prayers till now. The Khairatabad metro station and MMTS station were quite crowded.

On Saturday, it being the sixth day, devotees were also seen carrying idols in processions to the Hussainsagar for immersion. The GHMC and police made arrangements to facilitate the immersion of idols.

The immersion of idols will continue until morning. More idols are expected to be immersed on Sunday.