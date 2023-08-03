Hyderabad: Gang of transgenders rob 2 men lured via dating app

Police suspect many other people might have been robbed by the gang in similar manner.

Updated: 3rd August 2023 10:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two men were allegedly robbed by a gang of transgenders who had got in touch with them through a dating app. The victims were lured into meeting the gang members in Banjara Hills area, police said. Police have registered two separate cases in this regard.

The two victims got in touch with the gang members through a popular dating application.

Both the victims were asked to visit Bholanagar area in Banjara Hills, police said. “The accused lured them into removing their clothes and captured their videos. After threatening to make the videos public, the robbers forcibly took away their belongings,” said Banjara Hills Circle Inspector M Narendar.

The police have registered cases and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused persons. Police suspect many people might have been robbed by the gang in similar manner.

