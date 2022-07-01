Hyderabad gang rape: Police to file plea before Juvenile Board

Hyderabad: The city police have filed a plea before the Juvenile justice board (JJB), pleading for the five minors accused of gang rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills in May to be tried as adults.

According to the police, the crime committed by the six individuals—one major and the other five minors attracts life terms, and the JJB can grant authorization given the gravity of the offence. CV Anand, the city police commissioner, had earlier stated that the police will investigate all legal possibilities before approaching the JJB with a request to classify the five youngsters as adults.

Also Read Hyderabad gang rape: DNA samples to be collected from accused for testing

A top official stated, “The JJB will review the petition and issue orders when it is presented.”

The police have about another month to finish the case’s charge sheet and submit it to the court. The investigation officer must file the charge sheet in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within 60 days of receiving the report of the offence.

“Most of the evidence-gathering work has been completed. The charge sheet will be prepared after the forensic department’s reports are received. It will be submitted in court after being reviewed by our legal specialists,” stated an officer.