Hyderabad: Gang targets locked houses, cops arrest two members

Shankarpally: The Shankarpally Police has arrested two members of a gang involved in a series of thefts targeting locked houses and shutters. The arrests on Sunday, August 16, were made in connection with a theft reported in Elvarthi village under Shankarpally Police Station limits.

At around 10 am, Shankarpally police personnel noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner near temporary huts on the Rice Mill Road and took them into custody.

During interrogation, the accused, Vishal Bhagwat Shinde and Krishna Dandekar Bhonsle, were identified as residents of Maharashtra. They confessed to committing a theft at a house in Elvarthi village at around 2 am on August 11.

Police recovered Rs 5,000 cash, half a tola of gold, and a rod that was allegedly used for breaking locks.

Their interrogation led to their reported confession of involvement in 11 thefts so far.

The accused allegedly identified locked houses while moving around Elvarthi village. They allegedly broke the lock with an iron rod and entered the premises. They then broke into a cupboard and stole gold ornaments, silver articles, and cash before fleeing the scene.

Modus operandi

During interrogation, police found that the accused were members of the Pardhi gang that has been targeting locked houses and shutters in Shankarpally, BDL Bhanur, Gajwel, and the surrounding areas for the past six months.

Police identified around five male members, aged between 20 and 30, as part of the gang. They reportedly travelled by train from areas around Solapur and Jalna districts of Maharashtra, along with women and children, and stayed temporarily in small tents near under-construction buildings in Shankarpally, Lingampally, and Tolichowki.

During the daytime, the women and children would move around villages and surrounding areas, begging and identifying locked houses, shutters, and isolated locations.

At night, the men would travel on foot through fields, bushes and other secluded areas, and sometimes on motorcycles, targeting those houses.

The accused would wear masks and gloves and conduct reconnaissance of the area.

The investigation also revealed that they carried weapons such as sickles to attack anyone who attempted to stop them.

The stolen property was reportedly disposed of through women members.

11 thefts in past 6 months

According to police, during interrogation the accused admitted to committing 11 thefts over the past six months in Shankarpally, BDL Bhanur, Gajwel and surrounding areas.

Police are continuing the investigation to recover the stolen property, materials used in the offences and other evidence connected to these cases.

Four other gang members are absconding, said the police. Special police teams have been formed to trace them.