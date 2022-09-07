Hyderabad: Gangster Ayub Khan released from jail

Hyderabad: Gangster Ayub Khan aka Ayub Pahelwan who was convicted in a fake passport case in 2018 walked out of jail after completing imprison term.

Pahelwan who is a resident of Bilal Nagar that falls under the jurisdiction of Kalapather Police Station was sent to jail in 2018.

It was December 2017 when he was detained at Mumbai Airport when he returned from Saudi Arabia. Later, Hyderabad Police conducted the inquiry.

During the investigation, Pahelwan confessed that he obtained a fake passport with the help of his wife and brother-in-law.

The wife and the brother-in-law helped him in getting a fake marriage certificate from Qazi Syed Muqtadir Ali Quadri at Shadnagar.

In 2018, after hearing the case, the court sent him and his wife to jail for seven years and also imposed a fine of Rs. 4500 each. Qazi and Dy. Qazi was sent to jail for two years and imposed a fine of Rs. 2000 each.