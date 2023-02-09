Hyderabad: Ganja smuggling racket busted in Rachakonda, 8 held

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 9th February 2023 11:16 pm IST
Interstate Ganja smuggling racket arrested by Rachakonda police.

Hyderabad: The Special operations team (SOT) along with the LB Nagar police apprehended on Thursday arrested eight persons who were illegally transporting contraband Ganja from Odissa state to Hyderabad.

The gang was selling to needy persons at Nagole under the limits of PS LB Nagar and seized (10) KGs of Ganaja from their possession.

Shaik Abbas, a native of Suryapet Mandal is Peddler cum consumer and he along with others Maryada Dinesh Reddy,Srinivas Reddy,Cheruku Chandu,Sattu Sriram Charan Teja,Avula Sandeep,Azhar Pasha and Sahil Singh were allegedly involved in drugs peddling and consuming drugs.

Police Commissioner Rachakonda DS Chauhan informed media that, the gang was illegally transporting ganja from neighbouring Odisha and selling it to the customers in and around Hyderabad.

On a tip off information the SOT along with the LB Nagar police have apprehended the gang at Nagole under the limits of PS LB Nagar and seized ten KGs of Ganja from their possession.

