Hyderabad gated community murder: Three accused nabbed from Ranchi

Hyderabad: Police have arrested three accused in the gruesome murder of a resident of a gated community in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on Saturday, September 13.

It is found to be a case of murder for gain, police said.

The 50-year-old Renuka Agarwal, a homemaker, was tied up, hit with a pressure cooker and stabbed to death, allegedly by the two domestic helpers at her flat in a high-rise apartment complex in Kukatpally here on September 10.

A case was registered based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s husband.

Also Read Hyderabad gated community murder: Two arrested in Ranchi

The two domestic workers have been identified as Harsh, who worked for the victim’s family and Raushan, who worked for another family in the same building. Police have also arrested a third accused, Raju Varma, who allegedly harboured the duo in Ranchi after the murder.

According to the police, Harsh and Raushan had been keeping a watch on Renuka Agarwal’s family with a plan to loot money and valuables. On September 10, when the woman’s husband and son left for work, the duo attacked Renuka, tied her hands and legs, and slit her throat, leading to her death.

Thereafter, they allegedly looted ornaments, cash, and watches, and left for Ranchi where Raju Varma harboured them, police alleged. CCTV footage confirmed the involvement of the accused in the crime, police said.

They confessed to the crime during interrogation and ornaments, 16 watches, two mobile phones were seized from them. Roshan has also faced charges of crime in other cases booked in Ranchi in the past, police have said.

(With inputs from PTI)