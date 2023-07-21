Hyderabad: Gates of Himayat Sagar lifted to release excess water

Hyderabad: Two gates of the Himayat Sagar were lifted on Friday to release the excess water as rainfall continues in the city.

The gates were lifted to release 700 cusecs of water into the Musi river.

Authorities of the water board warned people who live near the catchment areas of the river to be on alert.

The IMD Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.

Hussain Sagar fills up

The Hussain Sagar lake at the centre of the city has also filled to the brim due to incessant rains for the last four days.

The lake touched the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514.75 meters on Friday.

Authorities are closely monitoring the water level and the discharge.

State minister T Srinivas Yadav reviewed the situation with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose.

The minister asked officials to alert people in low-lying areas including in areas abutting the discharge channels of Hussain Sagar.

The lake has been receiving copious inflows through various storm water drains which join it due to incessant rains.

GHMC Commissioner inspected water levels and discharge in Hussain Sagar along with Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) Director Prakash Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and other officials.