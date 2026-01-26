Hyderabad gears up for Anirudh Ravichander’s live concert

Hyderabad: Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander is currently one of the most celebrated music composers in India. With back-to-back chartbusters and powerful background scores, his popularity has grown rapidly across languages. While he continues to dominate Tamil cinema, Anirudh has built a strong and loyal fan base in Tollywood as well. Several Telugu songs composed and sung by him have turned into massive hits, making him a favourite among young music lovers.

Anirudh’s Hyderabad Concert Buzz

Adding to the excitement, Anirudh is all set to bring his electrifying live concert to Hyderabad this March. The city’s music lovers are thrilled at the prospect of watching the Rockstar perform live. Though the venue is yet to be officially announced, strong buzz on social media suggests the concert will take place on March 21, 2026. Fans are already counting down, expecting one of the biggest musical events of the year.

Rockstar Anirudh concert in Hyderabad on March 21st, 2026💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Xtbz79sotm — NandipaTi muRali (@NtrMurali9999) January 26, 2026

Concert organisers are expected to reveal ticket details and venue information soon. Expectations are high for a grand stage, dazzling lights and a power-packed setlist. From foot-tapping dance numbers to soulful melodies, the concert is likely to feature hit songs from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, promising a memorable musical experience.

Busy Times in Tollywood

Apart from the concert hype, Anirudh is also riding high with a strong Tollywood lineup. His upcoming projects include The Paradise, starring Nani, and the much-awaited AA23, which brings together Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.